Jackky Bhagnani And Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Unveil First Look Of Carbon At IIFA 2017

Actor and Producer Jackky Bhagnani along with co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be unveiling the first look of their upcoming short film ‘Carbon’ on the 13th of July at IIFA 2017 in New York. The film will be showcased as part of a special event titled, ‘Shuruaat: The global education and leadership foundation gala’ with a host of Indian and International celebrities, and delegates of the Global Citizen Foundation and the UN in attendance.

“As an actor and producer, the only way I know how to communicate with audiences is through film. Carbon deals with serious environmental issues like Global Warming & Climate Change and their impact on our world. As a citizen of this planet, I think it’s time we stop talking and start doing. Carbon is my attempt at creating awareness and I’m thankful to IIFA for giving me this platform”, says Jackky Bhagnani.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

A futuristic film set in 2067, Carbon has been written and directed by Maitrey Bajpai and Rameez Khan, co-produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Prachi Desai, Yashpal Sharma & Jackky Bhagnani in key roles.

While Jackky plays the protagonist with an artificial heart, Nawazuddin Siddiqui portrays the role of a man from Mars. Says Nawazuddin, “When Jackky and the team came to me with the script, I was very kicked with the idea of playing a guy who lives on Mars. And the fact that the film has its heart in the right place and makes all the right noises about environmental issues, was reason enough for me say yes right away!”

Andre Timmins, Director, Wizcraft adds, “We hope that the platform of IIFA & Shuruaat can help provide a platform to further create awareness about the issue of climate change being raised in Carbon and advocate the messaging required for us to take better care of our home – Planet Earth. It is important for us to all be able to actually see what level of devastation and impact this important subject can have on our future and I think Jackky has captured this wonderfully in this short film.”

Watch Video : Ali Fazal And Shriya Pilgaonkar’s AMAZING Review Of Inside Edge