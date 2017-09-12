Jacqueline Fernandez Has 91 Million Reasons To Smile

In less than two months, Jacqueline Fernandez’s chartbusters have hit a whopping 91 Million views!

Jacqueline Fernandez is the uncrowned queen of party songs. The diva has treated the audience with some of the best party numbers that are the life of every gathering.

The actress has delivered hit party numbers like ‘Disco Disco’, ‘Baat Ban Jaye’, ‘Chandralekha’, ‘Bandook MerI Laila’, ‘Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12’ and ‘Oonchi Hai Building’ along with the soulful track ‘Laagi Na Chootey’ in the past two months.

The recent songs of Jacqueline Fernandez have won her whopping views of 91, 62, 123 i.e 91 Million.

Jacqueline Fernandez has a long list of Party chartbusters to her credit. The gorgeous actress has treated the audience with numerous dance numbers which she owned with her sexy looks and brilliant moves. ‘Sooraj Dooba Hai’, ‘Jumme Ki Rat’, ‘Lat Lag Gayee’, ‘Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan’, are a few amongst her all time hit party songs.

One of the most loved actresses in Bollywood, Jacqueline Fernandez, has carved a place for herself with her power packed performances teamed with her sizzling beauty and electrifying dance moves. The glamorous actress adds oomph to every frame with her hotness.

The actress is currently gearing up for her upcoming release ‘Judwaa 2’ where she will be seen reprising the iconic role of Alishka played by Karisma Kapoor in the original 1997 ‘Judwaa’.