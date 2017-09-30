Jacqueline Fernandez’ Fans Go Gaga After Watching Judwaa 2!

Jacqueline Fernandez has delivered the second treat of the year for her fans with Judwaa 2 and her fans can’t stop raving about her.

Judwaa 2 which released today has been loved by the audiences for all good reasons.

The first-day first show audience has gone gaga over Jacqueline Fernandez’ role as Alishka Sheikh in the film opposite the daredevil Raja.

Jacqueline has been touted as visual delight and the prime contributor of oomph in the 1997 franchise film.

The actress looks extremely hot donning a range of outfits in the film.

She is largely hailed for her perfect comic timing by delivering hilarious punch lines through the course of the film.

She is also seen adding yet other songs to her credit with ‘Oonchi Hai Bldg’ and ‘Chalti hai kya 9 se 12’ to her already existing chartbuster tunes.

Jacqueline is seen sizzling with her impeccable dance moves and matching steps with Varun Dhawan in the peppy songs from the film.

Judwaa 2 has generated immense buzz amongst the audiences with its songs and all the content pieces which have been unveiled so far. There has been huge anticipation to witness the evergreen classic get a contemporary twist.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film has released today on a positive note.