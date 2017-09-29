Jacqueline Fernandez Marks A Hattrick With Dhawan Trio In Judwaa 2

‘Judwaa 2’ is a special film for Jacqueline Fernandez. The actress who has earlier worked with the Dhawan brothers would be now collaborating with David Dhawan with ‘Judwaa 2’.

The actress who has earlier acted in Rohit Dhawan’s directorial ‘Dishoom’ will be sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan for the second time with ‘Judwaa’ 2′.

While recreating the evergreen film Judwaa, director David Dhawan chose the Dhawan family’s favorite Jacqueline Fernandez to slip into Karisma Kapoor’s shoes.

‘Judwaa 2’ directed by David Dhawan stars Varun Dhawan in a double role as Raja and Prem. With ‘Judwaa 2’ Jacqueline Fernandez will be working with all the Dhawans in the industry.

The actress expressed her delight on working with ‘Judwaa 2’ and the Dhawans saying, “This is a very special film for me, to work with David sir, to have been worked with all the Dhawans now, I have worked with Varun and Rohit before, and they are the most amazing people I have ever met. And in an industry like ours, they are such wonderful people to have as friends. This was a very very special film.”

Jacqueline Fernandez has been winning hearts with her ravishing looks, brilliant dance moves and quirky expressions in the trailer as well as songs from the comedy film.

The trailer of the comedy film has left the audience in splits with its perfectly timed jokes and brilliant performances. The songs ‘Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12’, ‘Suno Ganpati Bappa’, ‘Oonchi Hai Building’ and ‘Aa Toh Sahi’ have got everyone dancing to its tunes.

There has been huge anticipation to witness the evergreen classic get a contemporary twist.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is slated to release this 29th September.