Jacqueline Fernandez Receives A special Birthday Gift From Snapchat

Recently, the actress celebrated her birthday. While the actress was showered with love and wishes from not only her fans but also the industry, Jacqueline Fernandez received a special gift from none other than Snapchat.

Snapchat created a special filter to mark the ocassion of the actress’ birthday. The filter wrote ‘Happy Birthday Jacqueline’ wishing the gorgeous diva on her special day.

Jacqueline Fernandez is one such actress who is very active on social media. The actress kept her fans posted about her updates throughout her birthday vacation. Right from her co-stars wishing her, to her Tokyo trip to her watchmen wishing her, the actress actively gave her fans insight into her celebrations.

The diva took to Twitter to thank Snapchat for her special birthday gift. Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, “The birthday love keeps on cominggg! Thanks for the personalised filter @Snapchat ”

The birthday love keeps on cominggg! Thanks for the personalised filter @Snapchat 😍👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/I2qQuNO0S9 — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) August 13, 2017

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most beautiful actresses of B-town. On the workfront, the actress is currently gearing up for her upcoming releases, ‘A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky’ and ‘Judwaa 2’.