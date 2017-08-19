Jacqueline Fernandez Reveals Kavya’s Idea Of An Ideal Man!

The latest BTS video of ‘A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky’ showcases Jacqueline Fernandez disclosing what Kavya’s ideal man looks like.

The video depicts the actress talking about how Kavya is as a person and her choice of ideal man. The gorgeous diva said, “Kavya is the type of person who would go with someone who is unpredictable and adventurous and do crazy things with her and match up to her level of life, of madness.”

The upcoming action comedy ‘A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky’ is inching closer to its release creating a huge buzz around the film.

The action comedy film starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez is already a rage amongst the audience owing to its power packed action and the sizzling chemistry between the duo.

The actors have time and again kept their fans updated by posting new and unique content from the film. Jacqueline Fernandez now took to Twitter to unveil Kavya’s ideal choice of a man to date.

The actress shared the video on Twitter saying, “Kavya is all kinds of crazy & fun..what with all the pole dancing & disco. Get to know her! http://bit.ly/MeetKavyaMaking @S1dharthM @foxstarhindi”

Jacqueline Fernandez also is seen doing action for the first time in ‘A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky.”

The chemistry of Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez is the talk of the town and one of the most interesting aspects of the film. The fresh pairing of Sid and Jackie has set the screens on fire with their sizzling chemistry.

The trailer of ‘A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky’ has intrigued everyone to the film for the powerful action and light hearted comedy.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, ‘A Gentleman’ is directed by directors Raj & D.K and is all set to release on August 25th, 2017.