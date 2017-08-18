Jacqueline Fernandez Reveals She Only Wants Salman Khan

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez talks about Salman Khan and she would pick him over anybody else

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is quickly gaining success in the cinema industry. After her stints in movies like ‘Dishoom’, ‘Roy’ and ‘Flying Jatt’ the actress has landed some big roles in the industry.

The actress will be seen in her upcoming action thriller ‘A Gentleman’ with actor Sidharth Malhotra. Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in a stylish but in a fight mode for the film.

Salman Khan is one of the top actors of Bollywood and his leading lady positions are always enviable. As luck would have it, Jacqueline Fernandez has worked with the star in ‘Kick’ back in 2015.

Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to join Remo D’souza’s upcoming movie ‘Go Daddy’. It is a dance movie and will star Salman Khan as the lead. The actress is said to be his dance trainer in the movie.

But in more recent news, Jacqueline Fernandez will be doing another film with Salman Khan before that. She is rumoured to be roped in for ‘Race 3’ as well. The thriller franchise is on the lookout for three actresses for its leading ladies. Actress Daisy Shah and Sonakshi Sinha are rumoured to have joined the movie. But we are sure that one of them is Jacqueline Fernandez.

She told a city tabloid in an interview, ”I’m doing a film with Salman, but I’m not sure which one. The line-up of the film has changed. Right now the slot is open, and Salman and Remo are debating which film to go ahead with.”

So we will see Jacqueline Fernandez in two movies with Salman Khan but we don’t know which one will be first. That’s more good news for the fans!

The actress revealed that she will work with Salman Khan as her first priority. Jacqueline Fernandez stated, “I’m okay with any of the films as long as I get to work with Salman,”

We all know Jacqueline Fernandez is quite close to the actor and is glad to get another chance to act with him. The duo might even be seen together in her comedy movie ‘Judwaa 2’ where Salman Khan is will be making a cameo. “Having him on the sets was so amazing. He brings in so much of energy. David sir and Sajid Nadiadwala became nostalgic, it was like a mini reunion. Varun [Dhawan], Taapsee [Pannu] and I just kept listening to their stories.”

‘Race 3’ will be produced by Ramesh Taurani and will soon start production. It is directed by Remo D’Souza. We sure are excited to see Jacqueline Fernandez taking on Bollywood with back to back movies!

