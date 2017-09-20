Jacqueline Fernandez Rules 2017 As The Hottest Cover Girl

Jacqueline Fernandez has been a visual delight in 2017, not only has the actress captivated the audience on the big screen but has also been the favourite choice for leading magazines this year.

The gorgeous Jacqueline is seen glowing and pushing style boundaries with each appearance, be it films, her stylish promotional sprees or magazine covers, Jackie sure has turned up the heat with her oomph!

The photogenic Jacqueline Fernandez along with perfect hourglass figure has been the top choice for magazines this season.

With leading magazines like —– in her kitty, Jacqueline Fernandez is seen donning different avatars on magazine covers.

Be it opting for an all-white sleek look for Femina, turning into a rebel bride for Harper’s Bazaar Bride, going bold and beautiful for Cosmopolitan or rocking the chick office look in FHM or enchanting with her vibrant persona on the cover of Vogue or transforming into a stunning Catholic bride for Harper’s Bazaar Bride India’s anniversary cover issue or making a style statement for Grazia or flaunting her swag on Hi! Blitz, Jacqueline Fernandez has been a stunner!

The actress has also commanded titles like Sexiest woman in the world, From IT girl to a serious star, The ultimate city girl or The Rule Breaker, Jacqueline has owned up the magazine space.

With her alluring looks and charismatic personality, Jacqueline has rocked 2017 with her oomph and grace.