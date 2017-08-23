Jacqueline Fernandez Spills The Beans On Working With Salman Khan For Race 3!

Just as we were guessing since a very long time, Salman Khan is a part of ‘Race 3’, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez.

Since a very long time speculations were doing rounds if Salman Khan has replaced Saif Ali Khan in Race 3. And guess what? Here comes a confirmation from none other than Salman Khan’s co-star Jacqueline. The actress has confirmed that the superstar will very much be part of ‘Race 3’.

Jacqueline, who will be seen in ‘A Gentleman’ releasing this week, revealed that she would soon begin shooting for Race 3 with Salman Khan. Jacqueline, who has quite a few films in the pipeline, told PTI, “After Judwaa 2, I am working on Drive, that is Tarun Mansukhani’s next with Sushant Singh Rajput and then it is Salman’s Race 3.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

It would be interesting to see Jacqueline and Salman Khan sharing the same screen space after a very long time. Of the two Race films from the hit franchise, Jacqueline had featured in the second part, which hit screens in 2013. The second installment of the hit franchise also had an ensemble cast comprising Deepika Padukone and John Abraham along with ‘Race’ originals Anil Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Director duo Abbas-Mustan have reportedly handed over the third installment to choreographer turned director Remo D’Souza. However, nothing has been officially announced yet.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline is busy promoting her upcoming film ‘A Gentleman’ starring Sidharth Malhotra. Directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the film is scheduled to hit the screens on August 25.

On the other than, Salman Khan is currently filming Tiger Zinda Hai with Katrina Kaif. He will also be seen doing a cameo in two films- Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 and in Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film with Shah Rukh Khan.

Watch Video : Taapsee Pannu Thinks Co-star Jacqueline Fernandez Is HOT