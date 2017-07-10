Jagga Jasoos: CBFC Shocks Again, Gives The Kids Movie A U/A Certificate

Jagga Jasoos was meant to be a kids movie but the CBFC doesn’t seem to agree as it clears the movie with a U/A certificate to the movie.

The CBFC is not planning to mend its ways anytime soon. It has targeted another movie and this time it is Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos. Anurag Basu had intended to make a kid-friendly fantasy movie. But, even after delaying its release for four years to make a movie good enough for children to watch it, the CBFC is not happy with the movie.

On Friday, Jagga Jasoos was granted a U/A certificate with no cuts by the CBFC. A source revealed, “The film was submitted for certification on Thursday, and was cleared on Friday afternoon.” Though it’s not so bad, the makers did definitely not intend something like this to happen. A U/A certificate means that a child can see the movie only if he is accompanied by an adult. Certainly, the makers are not impressed by the decision.

A source close to director Anurag Basu bemoans, “We wonder what the censor board saw in Jagga Jasoos that made it suitable for children only accompanied by an adult.” The movie, which was in the making for around four years, is about a boy’s journey to find his father.

However, Sanskari chief Pahlaj Nihalani sees a logic in this act of the CBFC also. He defended the decision saying, “Let the film release. The world will see why we think it is necessary for children to be accompanied by an adult.” The audience won’t be happy with the decision of the CBFC. Its high time the people of the Censor Board must mend their ways or else they would be in great trouble soon.

Meanwhile, the movie will release on July 14 and it stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif and if reports are to be believed the movie has twenty songs.

