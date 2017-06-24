Jagga Jasoos: Jhumritalaiyya Is Yet Another Musical Masterpiece

The third song from the Ranbir Kapoor- Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos is out and the leading pair looks adorable like never before in it.

Ranbir seems smitten by Katrina in the song. The duo is on a never ending adventure spree in the film and snippets of which could be seen in the songs Ullu ka Pattha and now Jhumritalaiyya.

Jagga and Shruti lose their clothes to fire and are seen running around in baskets.

Katrina aka Shruti also seems to have sneaked into Jagga aka Ranbir’s boys’ hostel. The story that follows is a cute tale featuring the two giving us many aww-dorable moments.

Expressing his thoughts on the song, Ranbir said,” It’s one of my favorite songs. Basically, Katrina and I have lost all our clothes in a fire.” To which Katrina Kaif said, ” We both end up in baskets. We don’t have any clothes and we have to protect our modesty. We spend rest of that song running around in baskets trying to make sure we are decent because all our clothes got scorched in a fire.”

Shot on a beautiful, picturesque location’s backdrop, the soulful track marks yet another masterpiece of Ranbir, Anurag and Pritam’s trio. The song is helmed by the soul-warming voice of Arjit Singh and Mohan Kanan.

First song Ullu ka Pattha was infused with folk music, second Galti se mistake was a dance number and now the third is a soulful track that chronicles their adventures.

With every new song, the excitement level of the audience is reaching new heights. The adventures of Jagga and Shruti are piquing the interest of the masses, intriguing them to watch the fun-filled film.

Disney and Pictureshuru Production’s Jagga Jasoos directed by Anurag Basu is set to release on 14th July 2017. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead with music composed by Pritam.

Watch Video:-