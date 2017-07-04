Jagga Jasoos: Phir Wahi Showcases The Father-Son Bond Between Jagga And His Father

The fourth song from Jagga Jasoos, Phir Wahi is out. The song explores the loving relationship of young Jagga and his father.

The heart-wrenching song is sure to fill your hearts with emotions. Voiced by Arjit Singh, the song beautifully captures the emotions that the father-son duo share.

The song further highlights the narrative of Jagga who is on the quest for his father, who seems to have left him forever. However, Jagga is adamant on finding his father.

The earlier released songs embarked on the adventurous side of Jagga aka Ranbir and Shruti aka Katrina, however, this song depicts the tale of a young boy who is sharing some heart touching moments with his father

Anurag Basu beautifully captures the emotions of a child who is estranged from his father. The soulful music composed by Pritam and the hard hitting lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya will leave you teary eyed.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Jagga Jasoos portrays the adventures of Jagga aka Ranbir Kapoor who is on the hunt for his father, accompanied by Shruti played by Katrina Kaif.

The songs ‘Ullu ka Pattha’, ‘Galti se Mistake’ and ‘Jhumritalaiyya’ have been ruling the charts, the latest song is also sure to find a place on the charts with its soulful music.

Disney and Pictureshuru Production’s Jagga Jasoos dire cted by Anurag Basu is set to release on 14th July 2017. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead with music composed by Pritam.