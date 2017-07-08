Jagga Jasoos: Ranbir Kapoor- Katrina Kaif To Interact With School Kids

Coming Sunday morning will be an exciting one for a lot of school kids as a super fun time has been planned for them by Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.

Ranbir and Katrina’s Sunday morning has been blocked by school kids from 5th grade to 12th grade of various schools, some accompanied by their parents at St. Andrews auditorium in Bandra.

Ranbir, who himself is seen playing a school kid in his upcoming film Jagga Jasoos will be interacting extensively with kids along with his co-star Katrina Kaif.

There is a master class planned on the song Galti Se Mistake from the movie which has caught the fancy of school kids at large as it is extremely relatable for them.

There will be a quick quiz round hosted by the star cast of the film around Jagga Jasoos and they will also answer all the questions of the little ones at the event.

All in all, Ranbir and Katrina are super excited about the event.

The film is an adventure drama where Ranbir’s character is on the look for his missing father.

It has already created a lot of buzz through its music and promos and now the audience is looking forward to the film.

Disney and Pictureshuru Production’s Jagga Jasoos dire cted by Anurag Basu is set to release on 14th July 2017. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead with music composed by Pritam.