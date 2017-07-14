Jagga Jasoos Review: Ranbir Kapoor shines In A Risky Effort With A Runaway Script

Musical storytelling is not new, but it’s rare in Hindi cinema. Anurag Basu takes on the Hollywood template for a musical (think ‘Beauty and the Beast’, ‘La La Land’ or ‘Mamma Mia’) and gives it an Indian story.

An abandoned child with a debilitating stammer has a chance meeting with a caring and clumsy man dogged by bad luck. He calls himself Tutti Futti (Saswata Chatterjee), the only name Jagga knows his father figure by. Tutti Futti teaches Jagga a trick to overcome his stammer. Thus little bespectacled Jagga begins to sing his thoughts.

Tutti Futti adopts Jagga, but just as he suddenly appeared in Jagga’s life, Tutti Futti seamlessly disappears, leaving Jagga lonely, lost and living in a boys’ hostel in Manipur. Several years later, now a teenager, Jagga has a good heart and an instinct for solving crimes. When his friends go home for the summer break, he lives off the annual videocassette messages he receives from Tutti Futti. Till one year the cassette fails to arrive.

Ratings: **1/2