Jagga And Jughead Take Us To The First Day Of Their Shoot On Jagga Jasoos!

As Jagga Jasoos is inching closer to its release, it’s getting more and more difficult to control the excitement.

Jagga Jasoos would mark one of its kind attempt at a musical film in India. The film is garnering a lot of attention owing to its songs, trailer, promos and most interestingly the behind the scenes videos.

The Jagga team has treated the audience with yet another BTS video, but it is all the more special this time as it takes us to the first day of the Jagga world’s adventures.

The new video features Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif as they gear up for the first day of shoot for Jagga Jasoos.

As it is evident, the Jagga and Jughead share a very special bond as they are promoting the film. The entertaining duo could be seen indulging in a fun banter yet again, this time with the BTS video.

The video showcases Ranbir and Katrina pulling each other’s legs as they talk about the acting skills of one another.

Jagga Jasoos is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The songs from the film are already a rage among the audience. The trailer and songs along with the BTS videos are churning the excitement of the audience and the curiosity of the fans are knowing no bounds.

Disney and Pictureshuru Production’s Jagga Jasoos directed by Anurag Basu is set to release on 14th July 2017. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead with music composed by Pritam.

Watch Video Here: