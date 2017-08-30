Watch Video: Jaya Bachchan Loses Temper At A Fan For Taking Selfie

Actress Jaya Bachchan, lost her cool when a fan tried to take a picture with her at a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

Jaya Bachchan, wife of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is a disciplinarian and has never held back from showing off her strict side to both fans and the media.

Only last week Jaya Bachchan had reprimanded a priest for taking pictures with the celebrities instead of focusing on Esha Deol’s Godh Bharai ceremony. A source from the event stated, “The moment Jayaji noticed someone from Panditji’s team clicking a selfie, she reprimanded him saying, ‘aap puja mein dhyan dijiye’ (pay attention to the ceremony.) Everyone burst into laughter!”

A family friend of the Bachchans revealed that “Jayaji is known to be extremely curt when she sees bad behaviour in public. She’d have probably given the priest a dressing-down if he had persisted with his star-struck behaviour. Luckily he saw the sense in Jayaji’s advice and all went well thereafter.”

The source also added “Bachchan saab, Abhi and Aishwarya are very diplomatic. You will never find them losing their cool in public no matter what the provocation. Mrs Bachchan is different.”

This time Jaya Bachchan had come to the temple for Ganesh Chaturthi. She was caught leaving the premises when a fan tried to take a selfie with the veteran actress. She got really angry and slammed him saying, “Don’t do that stupid!” before going away.

Another past incident was when Jaya Bachchan had got annoyed when some college kids were taking pictures of her at a college festival instead of listening to her speak. “Please stop taking pictures. Just because you have a camera and a mobile, you have the freedom of taking anyone’s picture anytime, without asking that person!”

Jaya Bachchan is known for her short temper to indiscipline but snapping at a fan could be a hard limit.