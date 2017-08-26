Jaya Bachchan Slams Priest For Inappropriate Behaviour At Esha Deol’s Baby Shower

Esha Deol recently celebrated her baby shower and got remarried to her husband Bharat once again

Amitabh Bachchan’s wife, Jaya Bachchan is known to be quite a strict lady and this recent incident could be the best example of it.

Actress Esha Deol recently had her baby shower where she also remarried her husband Bharat Takhtani. But instead of the usual seven pheras, the couple only did three. Esha Deol looked lovely in her Neeta Lulla lehenga choli set so we aren’t surprised even the priest wanted pictures.

a source from the baby shower revealed that someone priest from the panditji’s team was taking a selfie and Jaya Bachchan got angry and called him out. “The moment Jayaji noticed someone from Panditji’s team clicking a selfie, she reprimanded him saying, ‘aap puja mein dhyan dijiye’ (pay attention to the ceremony.) Everyone burst into laughter!”

Ironically, it isn’t the first time Jaya Bachchan has showed her disciplinarian mode. The actress had got annoyed when some college kids were taking pictures of her at a college festival instead of listening to her speak.

“Please stop taking pictures. I hate it because it’s right in my eyes. These are basic manners which we Indians have to learn. Just because you have a camera and a mobile, you have the freedom of taking anyone’s picture anytime, without asking that person!”

She added that she was trying to talk to them but they were only bothered with their phones. “These are basic educations that all colleges and schools and parents at home should teach their children. It’s very annoying. I have a freedom to say no from being photographed. I am trying to chat here. You are sitting right in front of me, clicking right into my eyes. I hate indiscipline,”

Looks like Jaya Bachchan is quite the task master of the Bachchan household!

