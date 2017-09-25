Judwaa 2 Cast Varun Dhawan And Taapsee Pannu Enjoy Dandiya In Ahmedabad

The team of ‘Judwaa 2’ visited Ahmedabad on Sunday night in order to celebrate the Navratri festival.

Varun Dhawan along with Taapsee Pannu was seen enjoying Dandiya night in Ahmedabad, as the duo promoted their upcoming film ‘Judwaa 2’.

The Sajid Nadiadwala flick features Varun Dhawan in a double role. The comedy film directed by David Dhawan stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu along with Varun Dhawan.

The trio was earlier seen dancing to the tunes of Falguni Pathak in a garba event in Borivali, Mumbai.

‘Judwaa 2’ is the revamped version of the 1997 Salman Khan starrer Judwaa. Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Judwaa 2’ is a film packed with action, drama, humour and romance just like the original film.

The trailer of the comedy film has left the audience in splits with its perfectly timed jokes and brilliant performances. The songs ‘Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12’, ‘Suno Ganpati Bappa’, ‘Oonchi Hai Building’ and ‘Aa Toh Sahi’ have got everyone dancing to its tunes.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Judwaa 2’ directed by David Dhawan will have Varun Dhawan bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters Raja and Prem portrayed by Salman Khan in ‘Judwaa’. Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu will be seen stepping into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha respectively.

There has been huge anticipation to witness the evergreen classic get a contemporary twist.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is slated to release this 29th September.