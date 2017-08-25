Judwaa 2 Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 Song Out: Could Varun Dhawan Recreate Salman Khan’s Magic?

The ‘Judwaa 2’ remixed song ‘Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12’ is out, and we bet it’s going to be a pop anthem very soon.

The Varun Dhawan starring ‘Judwaa 2’ is a much-awaited comedy film. It is the sequel to the superhit movie ‘Judwaa’ which had Salman Khan in the double role. Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu will be his two heroines in the romantic comedy film.

In the song, we meet Varun’s twin characters Prem and Raja. Raja is shaking a leg with Jacqueline on stage and Prem is grooving behind the bars with his jail mates and Taapsee Pannu.

Varun shared the video saying, #गणेशचतुर्थी के शुभ अवसर पर #tantanatan is back. #daviddhawan #SajidNadiadwala #ChaltiHaiKya9se12 out now

Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Judwaa 2’ is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year owing to the anticipation around the second film of the ‘Judwaa’ franchise. The trailer has further stirred the excitement for the film.

‘Judwaa 2’ will feature Varun Dhawan as Raja and Prem and see Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu stepping in Karisma Kapoor and Rambha’s shoes respectively.

To create a buzz, the ‘Judwaa 2’ actor is seen dancing to the tunes of the original song with the actress Karisma Kapoor who incidentally was the heroine in the first film for the song. He shared the video on his Instagram and captioned it, “#Tantanatan moment. With my fav actress @therealkarismakapoor . That’s my tantanatan moment #ChaltiHaiKya9Se12 song out tomorrow at 11am.”

Karisma Kapoor was supposedly rumoured to make a cameo in the sequel but unfortunately the shooting had already completed. Luckily Salman Khan will be appearing at the end of the movie and it will be the surprise element for fans of both the films.

Another hit song from the original film ‘Oonchi Hai Building’ is present in this sequel as well. We can’t wait to hear the two iconic songs once again.

The movie is directed by film maker David Dhawan who had directed the first movie as well. ‘Judwaa 2’ is all set to release on September 29th, 2017.

