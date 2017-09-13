Judwaa 2 Is Quite A Rage Amongst The Audience, Here’s Why

Ever since the news of a revamped version of the 1997 Judwaa started making the rounds, ‘Judwaa 2’ has been the talk of the town.

The Sajid Nadiadwala film is one of the most talked about things owing to the nostalgia that the film evokes. ‘Judwaa 2’ further generated waves after the cast was announced. Varun Dhawan stepping into the shoes of Salman Khan got everyone excited enough to generate 4 million views even on a fake trailer.

As the trailer of the ‘Judwaa 2’ was dropped by the makers the audience couldn’t contain their excitement and it garnered a record breaking 14 million views within 24 hours.

‘Judwaa 2’ is one of the most awaited films of the year. As the film is inching closer to its release the anticipation is only increasing. Within a month, the content from the film has got a whopping 100 million views in total.

The trailer caught huge eyeballs in a single day generating 14 million views. The number further went on increasing and has 32 million views in total. The first song from the film ‘Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12’ not only evoked nostalgia but also got everyone grooving to the evergreen chartbuster, making its views as good as 34 million. ‘Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya’ introduced us to the tapori side of Varun Dhawan as Raja and the audience instantly fell in love with the energetic performance by the young star and viewed the song for a humungous 16 million times. The recently released song ‘Oonchi Hai Building 2.0’ also became a rage in no time garnering 18 million views. The total audiencebase of the film extended to an enormous 100 million in a matter of few weeks.

Packed with action, drama, humour and romance the Salman Khan starrer comedy film has been an all time favorite amongst the family audience. People have been highly excited to witness the revamped version of the film with a contemporary twist.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Judwaa 2’ directed by David Dhawan will have Varun Dhawan bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters Raja and Prem portrayed by Salman Khan in ‘Judwaa’. Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu will be seen stepping into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha respectively.

The trailer of ‘Judwaa 2’ takes you on a roller coaster ride of entertainment, with the perfectly timed punches leaving you in splits. The songs ‘Chalti Hai Kya’, ‘Suno Ganpati Bappa’ and ‘Oonchi Hai Building 2.0’ have left everyone wanting for more.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is slated to release this 29th September.