Watch Video: Judwaa 2 Star Varun Dhawan Once Again Speaks Upon The Nepotism Rocks Controversy!

The Judwaa 2 actor Varun Dhawan was asked upon his comments on the Nepotism Rocks controversy of IIFA!

Today was the launch of the trailer of the upcoming film Judwaa 2. Present were the star cast of the film, Varun Dhawan, Jaqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu along with the director David Dhawan.

At the same event, the actor was asked upon to comment on the Nepotism Rocks controversy of IIFA. The actor initially said, “I am not good at making comments in public.” But then he termed Bollywood as a “big fraternity, where everyone loves each other.”

He added on saying, “I have said what I had to say on this. That should be the end of this topic as far as I am concerned. Eventually, we all are one fraternity and we love each other. As a fraternity, our job is to entertain people, not hurt anyone’s sentiments. And if I have hurt someone, then I have apologised to one and all. That’s how I am. I am an entertainer and an artist, and I only have love in my heart for people. That’s what I want to say.”

Varun along with Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar had chanted “Nepotism Rocks” at the stage of IIFA this year. After being criticized, the Judwaa 2 actor had made an apology on Twitter. Later, KJo and Saif had also put forth their words on the same.

‘Judwaa 2’ is the sequel of Salman Khan’s 1997 release ‘Judwaa’ which had Karisma Kapoor and Rambha in the roles of leading ladies.

The sequel to Judwaa, titled Judwaa 2, starring Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tapsee Pannu is slated to release on September 29, this year.