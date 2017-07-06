Judwaa 2: Varun Dhawan Gets His As* Whooped On The Last Day Of Shoot

On the last day’s shoot of Judwaa 2, Varun Dhawan films the climax scene!

The Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is going to star in the sequel of Salman Khan’s 1997 release ‘Judwaa’. The team of the film has also shot in London, and now they are almost done with the overall shoot of the film.

Today was the last day of the shoot for ‘Judwaa’ where the cast and crew are shooting for the climax sequence of the film. The leading actor of the film, Varun Dhawan has informed everyone about the same.

Tweeting on his last day of shoot for ‘Judwaa 2’ he writes, “Last day of the #judwaa2 climax 7 days of mayhem. I got my as* whooped but trust me I brought hell twice #raja #prem #judwaa2”

Last day of the #judwaa2 climax 7 days of mayhem. I got my ass whooped but trust me I brought hell twice #raja #prem #judwaa2 pic.twitter.com/If5YCXpi6C — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 6, 2017

The actor has also posted a video in which he can be heard saying, “It’s the last day of Judwaa 2 climax shoot and as you can see I have got my as* whooped. Trust me I brought hell I beat up lot of asses around. I beat around 50-60 people.”

‘Judwaa 2’ is the sequel of Salman Khan’s 1997 release ‘Judwaa’ which had Karisma Kapoor and Rambha in the roles of leading ladies. In fact, Salman Khan is reportedly making a special appearance in the sequel, making it much-awaited for all his fans.

The sequel to Judwaa, titled Judwaa 2, starring Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tapsee Pannu is slated to release on September 29, this year.

