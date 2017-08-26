Judwaa 2’s ‘Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12’ Is A Rage Online, Records 10 Million Views In One Day!

‘Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12’ from Judwaa is one of the most iconic Bollywood songs and now audiences have given the new ‘Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12’ from Judwaa 2 also the same kind of love since its release yesterday.

In just 24 hours, the new version of the song which is a tribute to the original has recorded over 10 million views (Youtube + Facebook) racing past huge hits like Kaala Chasma, Kar Gayi Chul, Tamma Tamma, etc!.

There has been immense anticipation from the audience for Judwaa 2, which promises to recreate the magic of Salman Khan’s Judwaa.

Owing to the heightened anticipation, the first song from Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu starrer Judwaa 2, received tremendous response from the audience thereby clocking a record number of views on release.

‘Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12’ is a tribute to the chartbuster song featuring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha.

Judwaa was a rage back in 90’s and the trailer of ‘Judwaa 2’ provides the audience back chance to relive the memories with the contemporary twist, this has got the fans immensely excited.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is slated to release this 29th September.

