Judwaa 2’s Trailer And Songs Generate Immense Buzz! 

One of the highly anticipated sequels Judwaa 2 has created immense hype amongst audiences. Starring Varun Dhawan in a double role for the very first time along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu, the film has pumped in a lot of excitement!

The prequel starring Salman Khan is regarded as one of the iconic films of all times and therefore the noise around the sequel is purely justified.

From the time the makers released the posters of the film to the trailer that was launched with much fanfare amongst as many as 50 pairs of real-life Judwaas, the sneak peek has become one of the most watched trailers followed by the songs ‘Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12’, ‘Suno Ganpati Bappa’, ‘Oonchi Hai Building’ and ‘Aa Toh Sahi’ have got everyone dancing to its tunes.

The songs have already become a by default addition in the playlists of everyone, with the festivals around the corner, the songs are being played widely!

Moreover, each of these units were hugely loved by masses. Film’s content has created a huge buzz around the sequel of one of the most iconic films of the 90’s.

Further, the fresh cast of the film has added to the buzz factor, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.

What served as a perfect treat was the latest dialogue promo that was released by the makers with a glimpse of the original Judwaa star, Salman Khan! This unit has the encounter of the original Judwaa ie Salman in double role along with Judwaa 2, Varun Dhawan in a double role.

With the film releasing this weekend, this promo only creates further curiosity and excitement amongst viewers watching the sequel!

While Varun and Jacqueline will be sharing the screen for the first time, Jacqueline has worked with the actor in Dishoom and is looking extremely hot in the glimpses shown! The trio is expected to set the screen on fire!

There has been huge anticipation to witness the evergreen classic get a contemporary twist. Directed by David Dhawan the film is all set to hit theatres on 29th September.