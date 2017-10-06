Juno Chopra Celebrates Ittefaq With The Makers And The Lead Cast

After treating Bollywood with the sleeper Hit Bareilly Ki Barfi, creative producer Juno Chopra brings to the audience suspense thriller of the year Ittefaq.

After a slice of life story, Juno Chopra has jumped to the suspense thriller genre.

Ahead of the trailer launch, Juno Chopra along with co-producer Karan Johar and director Abhay Chopra indulged in a private celebration.

The makers as a token of respect had Juno Chopra’s mother Renu Chopra raise a tose by cutting a cake.

Ittefaq starring Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha mark to be Juno Chopra’s lead BR studio’s first association with Karan Johar’s Dharma and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chilies.

The trailer of the suspense thriller has left the audience intrigued.

Taking the Chopra lineage further into the field of Production, Juno Chopra has marked production debut with Bareilly ki Barfi.

He has earlier worked on films like Kabhi Khushi Gham, Kal ho na ho as Assistant Director and has been the Associate producer on Bhootnath and Bhootnath Returns.

Now Juno Chopra is all set to create his footfall as a creative producer in Sidharth Malhotra starrer Ittefaq.