Juno Chopra Marks Production Debut With Bareilly Ki Barfi

Bareilly Ki Barfi marks the debut of Juno Chopra as Creative Producer.

Son of Ravi Chopra, Juno Chopra is the grandson of the legendary Baldev Raj Chopra (B.R Chopra) who is known for his classic works like Waqt (1965), Ittefaq (1969), The Burning Train (1979) to name a few.

Taking the Chopra lineage further into the field of Production, Juno Chopra has embarked as a producer for Bareilly ki Barfi.

The young filmmaker, Juno Chopra will be seen accredited as Creative Producer for Bareilly Ki Barfi, starring Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao.

Juno Chopra shares, “Juno Chopra shares, “We are really very excited to take the Chopra lineage further as a creative producer in Bareilly Ki Barfi. It has indeed been a great journey to shoot with such an amazing team”.

Juno Chopra was leading the creative avenues on Bareilly ki Barfi and brought to the table his expertise and deeper knowledge of film making owing to his family background.

He has earlier worked on films like Kabhi Khushi Gham, Kal Ho Na Ho as Assistant Director and has been the Associate Producer on Bhootnath and Bhootnath Returns.

Having worked closely in the industry, Juno Chopra shares a good rapport with Superstars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan and new generation stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and the likes.