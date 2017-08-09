Just In Photos: Dilip Kumar Finally Gets Discharged From The Hospital, Heads Back Home!

The veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to the hospital for a week due to health issues!

The veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar will turn 95 this year, on December 11. Due to his old age, the actor has not been keeping very well these days. It was last week on Wednesday only when he was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai.

He had to be admitted to the hospital because of dehydration and urine infection. He was in one of the most renowned hospitals of Mumbai, Lilavati Hospital in Bandra. After complaints of dehydration and urine infection, there were also reports of kidney failure. He was kept in an ICU and was continuously under observation.

But to the happiness of his family, friends and well-wishers, he has finally been discharged from the hospital. He is now headed back home.

While talking to the media, his wife Saira Banu said, “He is very good. It was like a nightmare. This has been a miracle. I thank god for all the good things. All the fans, doctors, everybody wished for his good health and God heard. I can’t tell you how grateful I am. This was a terrible thing which happened all of a sudden. He is perfectly fine now. He is eating and also talking slowly. God willing he will be alright soon.”

Dilip Kumar, due to his bad health, left his profession of acting. He was last seen in the film Qila in the year 1998. He has given some of the phenomenal works of the Hindi film industry and hence has been felicitated with numerous awards over the years. Even the Government of India honoured the legendary actor with the Padma Bhushan in 1991, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.