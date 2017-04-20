Just In Photos: Karisma Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Make Mother Babita Kapoor’s Birthday More Special!

Last night, daughters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor hosted a private party on mom Babita Kapoor's 69 birthday eve. The party was attended by Kapoor family members including Reema Jain, Armaan Jain, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and others. The entire Kapoor clan had gathered to celebrate Babita Kapoor's 69th birthday hosted by her lovely daughters.
Missing from last night's scene was Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Dutt biopic. Other than Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor's alleged boyfriend, Sandeep Toshniwal was also missing from the party. Sandeep's attendance was quite expected, as he had also attended Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash a couple of months ago.
Earlier today, Karisma and Kareena made their mom Babita's birthday more special by taking her on a lunch date. The lovely sisters were spotted leaving a restaurant with Babita Kapoor. Also spotted were Karisma Kapoor's kids, Samaira and Kiaan.
