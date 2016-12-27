Kaabil-Raees: Hrithik Roshan Finally Speaks Up On Clash With Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood is set to witness a clash when Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Kaabil’ will lock horns with Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Raaes’. It was expected that one of the directors would move their release date but no one took a move. Hrithik Roshan has finally opened up on the matter and gave an official statement on the matter.

Hrithik Roshan said, “It’s not illegal or unethical but it is sad and quite an eye opener.” He further added, “Although Hollywood and Bollywood share the same calendar but you will never see Batman movies clashing with Superman films. They manage their calendars so well that two movies will never clash. They are aware that that is best for the industry because when two films clash, the returns for the industry fall a lot.”

He went on to say that though he is confident that both films will do well, it will be a loss of about 100 crore for the industry as compared to both the films releasing individually.

Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil is a romantic action thriller film directed by Sanjay Gupta, written by Vijay Kumar Mishra, produced by Rakesh Roshan under his banner FilmKraft Productions. It features Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam in the lead roles both of whom are blind but somehow manage to fall in love.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees is an action crime thriller film directed by Rahul Dholakia and produced by Gauri Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their banners Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil are slated to release on January 25, 2017.