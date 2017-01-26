Kaabil Vs Raees: Which Movie Showed A Better Jump At The Box Office On Day 2

Two films released this year on the Republic Day weekend, Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil and Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees. While neither is a film on nationalism, they both tried their luck on this holiday extended weakened.

The competition between the two films is getting real. While Shah Rukh Khan is banking on his loyal audience to watch his movie no matter how what it reviews are, Hrithik Roshan, on the other hand, is emerging closer and rising faster at the box office on Day 2.

Being a national holiday, both the films have shown a rise in their viewership today. While Hrithik seems to have won because Kaabil has shown huge jumps and has grown around 4-5 times at many places. This can mostly be attributed to the power of mouth to mouth publicity and good content.

What most audience has appreciated about Kaabil is the performance of this hunk and the freshness in the story. The last memorable movie with visually impaired protagonist was Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar’s Aankhen.

Kaabil has opened to around 55% occupancy in the morning shows while yesterday it was 25%. On the other hand, Raees has started with 75% occupancy. Raees has witnessed only around 15% jump.

But SRK starrer started off on a better footing so it is unlikely that Raees will show huge growth today. Instead, Kaabil has more potential to grow as there is a lot of space.

Let’s wait and watch as to who emerges as the final winner.