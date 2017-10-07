Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa Director Kundan Shah Passes Away, Bollywood Pays Tribute!

kundan shah

It’s quite a shocking and sad day for the film industry as popular and talented filmmaker leaves for heavenly abode. Bollywood director Kundan Shah passés away at his Mumbai residence on Friday night, after suffering a heart attack. The 69-year-old filmmaker has done his immense contribution to the Indian cinema and is popularly known for his iconic films like ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’ and ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na’.

In 1998, Shah directed acclaimed film, Kya Kehna starring Preity Zinta. Due to delay, the film released in 2000 and became the surprise hit of the year. The film also starred Saif Ali Khan and Chandrachur Singh.

He also co-directed popular Hindi TV show ‘Nukkad,’ which aired on Doordarshan from 1986 to 1987, and directed comedy sitcom ‘Wagle Ki Duniya,’ based on characters created by RK Laxman.

Several Bollywood personalities took to social media and condoled Shah’s death:

RIP Kundan Shah!

