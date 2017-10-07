Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa Director Kundan Shah Passes Away, Bollywood Pays Tribute!

It’s quite a shocking and sad day for the film industry as popular and talented filmmaker leaves for heavenly abode. Bollywood director Kundan Shah passés away at his Mumbai residence on Friday night, after suffering a heart attack. The 69-year-old filmmaker has done his immense contribution to the Indian cinema and is popularly known for his iconic films like ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’ and ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na’.

In 1998, Shah directed acclaimed film, Kya Kehna starring Preity Zinta. Due to delay, the film released in 2000 and became the surprise hit of the year. The film also starred Saif Ali Khan and Chandrachur Singh.

He also co-directed popular Hindi TV show ‘Nukkad,’ which aired on Doordarshan from 1986 to 1987, and directed comedy sitcom ‘Wagle Ki Duniya,’ based on characters created by RK Laxman.

Several Bollywood personalities took to social media and condoled Shah’s death:

Rip kundan shah. A master film maker #JaaneBhiDoYaaron #KabhiHaanKabhiNaa. Thank you for inspiring us. — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 7, 2017

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na were truly ahead the times. Thank you for the great cinema #KundanShah sir. #RIP — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) October 7, 2017

RIP Kundan Shah…. a cult filmmaker …a solid story teller….. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 7, 2017

Saddened to learn that Kundan Shah is no more. Will never forget his genuineness, his cinematic knowledge & his unique sense of humour. RIP — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 7, 2017

Good bye #kundan shah. We all @FTIIOfficial @Whistling_Woods shall remember u for your great films with us n in history indian cinema.🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) October 7, 2017

Saddened 2 hear my favourite director Kundan Shah is no more.. i learnt a lot frm him whilst filming kabbhihaankabhina..quiet genius he was — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) October 7, 2017

A brave man Kundan Shah, who added vigour to the alternate cinema stream with movies like Jaane bhi do yaaro has left us. Adieux Kundan 🙏🙏🙏 — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) October 7, 2017

It's probably wrong but I can't help but imagine Kundan Shah n Renu Saluja meeting n arguing over a cut n maybe Ravi Baswani is mediating! — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) October 7, 2017

RIP Kundan Shah!

