Kabir Khan Feels Salman Khan’s Performance In Tubelight Is 5 Times Better Than Bajrangi Bhaijaan

The director Kabir Khan recently made a comment about Salman Khan’s performance in his next ‘Tubelight’. Here’s what he had to say about it.

Well! Kabir Khan said that the superstar Salman Khan’s performance in their upcoming film Tubelight is five times better than the one in their 2015 blockbuster that touched the hearts of people, Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

While having a conversation with the media at the Oscar-nominated film, Lion’s screening, Kabir Khan said, “Salman will be seen in a completely different way in the film. If people have thought that Salman’s performance is special in ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, then his performance in ‘Tubelight’ is five times better than it. The audience will see Salman’s better performance in the film.”

When asked about what was the status of shooting the film, he said that only a day’s shoot is left.

When asked if there is any pressure on him after giving hits like Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, this is what he said,

“I made a film and now it’s up to the audience to decide whether the film is good or bad. However, I don’t carry forward the pressure of the past film. Otherwise, I would have made another movie like ‘Ek Tha Tiger’.”

“We have made ‘Tubelight’ and if people like the film, the business will be similar or more than ‘Bajrangi…’ and if they don’t, then it would be a bit low.”

Highlighting on the challenges Kabir Khan faced during his shooting, he said that shooting in Ladakh was the most challenging task while shooting.

Commenting on the unfortunate attacks on Padmavati, Kabir Khan said, “I can’t believe that it happened in my country. Everybody has the right to express things but in a democratic way and not in a hooliganism way. It’s disgusting.”

Tubelight will release on this Eid.

Watch Video: Director Kabir Khan REVEALS About Salman Khan’s Completely Different Look In Tublight!

