Kabir Khan Reveals About Shah Rukh Khan’s Fantastic Role In Salman Khan’s Tubelight!

Tubelight director, Kabir Khan feels that politics is no longer a taboo in Hindi movies. He says that it is important to give a societal context to the films that he deals with.

Kabir, who has worked on films like Kabul Express and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, says, “When I used to watch Bollywood films, I would struggle with the fact that our cinema was set in La La Land, with no social or political context. So I decided that whenever I make a film, I’ll try to put some context about what’s happening.”

“Fortunately for me, all of the films have done well. So, that means the audience is also enjoying them. Earlier, there used to be a taboo and people would say, ‘Oh, don’t put politics in your films. The audience doesn’t watch it.’ But if you engage them through your characters, they are ready to follow any politics or the world you’ve created,” the director added.

Taking about his relationship with Shah Rukh Khan, he says, “I’ve known Shah Rukh for a long time and the equation with him hasn’t changed at all. It’s still fun. I was actually very close friends with Gauri, his wife. So, we’ve always been very warm and friendly. When I took the idea of this cameo in Tubelight to him, he readily agreed. I didn’t have to convince him at all.”

The director also revealed something about King Khan’s cameo in the film saying, “Trust me, it’s a great cameo and a fantastic character. Shah Rukh is someone I’ve always looked up to as a senior. He is also probably the most well read person in the industry.”

“We really enjoyed making Bajrangi Bhaijaan and the people appreciated it and gave it a kind of love which was unprecedented. But I don’t think that can become the benchmark for us. You’ll always be under pressure if you compare any new film that you make with the one that did so spectacularly well,” Kabir said taking about the pressure that comes with every film.

All that he has to do, he said, is to make a film with the “same passion” as they did with Bajrangi Bhaijaan. “And I hope people like it as much as they liked Bajrangi Bhaijaan,” Kabir Khan said.

Tubelight, the film, is set in the backdrop of Sino-Indian War of 1962, which allegedly has Salman playing the role of an Indian, falling in love with the leading lady, Zhu Zhu, who plays the role of a chinese girl. The film is slated to release on June 25, this year.

