Kabir Khan Reveals Something About Shah Rukh Khan’s Cameo In Salman Khan’s Tubelight!

Kabir Khan was asked about Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Salman Khan’s Tubelight.

So, even if you’ve been living under a rock, you must know that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will play a cameo in his best buddy Salman Khan’s much-talked film, Tubelight. The Baadshah of B-town will share the screen space with Salman nearly after 10 years, which itself is exciting.

Yesterday, at the success party of Aamir Khan’s Dangal, Tubelight director Kabir Khan was asked about SRK’s cameo but the director refused to reveal anything about the role. The much exciting thing was Shah Rukh Khan agreed to do the role happily. “I am not going to divulge much detail about the role. Let the film come out. It is a cameo, which was screaming for a superstar so we went to Shah Rukh and asked to do the special role. He graciously agreed to do it,” Kabir said at the success party of “Dangal”.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Also, talking about him planning to work with “Kaabil” star Hrithik Roshan, Kabir Khan revealed that he is yet in talks with the actor and nothing is finalized. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan director said, “Usually I don’t announce my next project until my film gets released. I have a long-standing relation with Hrithik. Obviously, I had a chat with him and we keep discussing but nothing is finalized yet.”

Talking about the film, directed and written by Kabir Khan, Tubelight is based on 1962 Sino-Indian War, this historical war drama also features Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, Shatrughan Sinha, and the late Om Puri among others. The film is slated to release this year on Eid.