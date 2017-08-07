Kajol Reveals The Most Special Birthday Gift By Ajay Devgn

Actress Kajol celebrated her birthday with family and friends yesterday and she revealed how thoughtful her husband actor Ajay Devgn can be.

Kajol is not only a successful actress but a mother and entrepreneur as well. The mother of two, Kajol recently celebrated her birthday on August 5th. She told a leading website how husband Ajay Devgn had given her the most special gift on her birthday.

Kajol remembered one birthday when Ajay Devgn had organized a whole birthday party for her with the whole works of food and flowers and all her friends. She was at an outdoor shoot and when she returned home, it was an expected gift.

The actress was touched by the gesture and loved the fact that Ajay Devgn had even thought of this because he isn’t someone who does things like these. Nysa, her eldest child had baked a cake for her and even made her sushi for her birthday once.

Kajol will be seen in a new trilingual film VIP2 starring south star Dhanush. The film will be released in three languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telegu.

In a recent interview while promoting her upcoming film ‘VIP2’ the actress revealed how her honest words get her into trouble with Ajay Devgn. Kajol admitted that her husband always blasts at her for being so open with her honest comments during parties and makes things awkward.

The movie is a sequel to the first part of the same name ‘VIP’ in 2014 and is said to be a romantic –action comedy. She will be seen in the South cinema after 20 years. Soundarya Rajinikanth helms the movie and is set to release on August 7th, 2017.

