Kamal Haasan SLAMS Government For Levying GST Also Warns For Stronger Protests!

After the government’s decision of a fixed rate of 28% tax under the GST for cinema was announced, nearly 1,000 theatres across Tamil Nadu were shut yesterday.

The theatres in Tamil Nadu have gone on an indefinite strike because of the government’s decision to levy GST of 28%. Also adding to this is the 30% tax imposed by the municipal corporation.

This has created a chaos in Tamil Nadu. Kamal Haasan, has come out strongly against it.

He said, ‘Neighbouring states like Kerala have totally desisted from levying anymore state tax on Cinema over and above GST. The film industry requested the CM of Kerala Mr. Pinarayi Vijayan and he through his Finance minister quickly announced that Kerala will not be levying anymore taxes on the already beleaguered film business.’

He further said, ‘Karnataka has gone even further to facilitate the well being of the film Industry. Telangana and Andhra are also doing their best for their film industries. It is only Tamil Nadu government that has brought it to 30%.’

He continued saying, ‘Film making in this state has been made difficult deliberately. There are further tortures and systemic corruption that the film Industry has to endure under this regime. All factions of the Industry are agitated. I am trying my best as any sensible individual of the industry to maintain solidarity and not play into the hands of any self serving and avaricious politician.’

Kamal Haasan concluded saying, ‘Before Bihar used to be the Nation’s whipping boy when it came to corruption. Now TN has left Bihar leagues behind. Film Industry is one among the many Industries asphyxiated by the prevailing systemic corruption in the state. I anticipate even stronger protests soon.’

