Kamya Punjabi’s Bare Back Picture Goes Missing, Actress Claims Instagram Account HACKED!

Former Bigg Boss contestant and television actress Kamya Punjabi recently extended her support to Ekta Kapoor’s Lipstick Under My Burkha social media campaign. The actress, who is known for her bold and outspoken nature, shared a bareback picture of her on Instagram with a strong caption that read, “They Said that don’t be that woman …The that other woman..the divorced woman .. the single mother woman .. But I am that woman ..Every time I put in my lipstick on, I smile. because I am being true to myself . Whether the world agrees or not I have made my own don’t… Don’t you…”

However, after a few hours, the picture was deleted from her account. This led to speculations that the actress has back out from the campaign and that she changed her mind about the bold photo. Well, to end all the speculations, Kamya took to Twitter to reveal that her account was hacked.

Kamya gave out details about what happened. “Open the app. The picture has been removed. News articles claiming my unsure mind led to impulsive upload of n*dity and hence took it off. Never posted something I never believed in. Never took off something I once posted. Wore my heart and scares on my sleeves with pride. Happy hacking happy hating.”

She even put a hastag, ‘#Iknowyouknowmypassword’.

I did not take off a bare piece of clothing off my back. I bared the innermost corners of my soul…!!! #iknowUknowmypassword 😊#instagram pic.twitter.com/OnDyM7Oj9q — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) July 10, 2017

As per media reports, the actress has sent out details about her account hacked and is looking forward for investigation on who deleted her picture.