Kangana Ranaut Celebrates Rose Day In A Most Unique Way

Kangana Ranaut celebrated Rose day in a unique way as she receives a rose from one of the BSF jawans.

Valentine’s week has began and people are busy celebrating it with their loved ones, Kangana Ranaut too celebrated rose day with the BSF jawans who are away from their family.

Kangana received a rose from one of the BSF Jawans in the camp in a very unique way.

The BSF jawans not only offered her a rose but also sang for her a romantic number from the film ‘Yeh Ishq Hai.’

Kangana who relieved her on screen Julia character on her promotional spree has also spread love and happiness in the camp.

Miss Julia was extremely heart touched and overwhelmed by such a gesture of the BSF jawans.

‘Rangoon’ is an intense period drama and has Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor in pivotal roles. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, ‘Rangoon’ is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2017.