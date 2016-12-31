Kangana Ranaut Finally Reveals About Her Marriage Plans!

Kangana Ranaut is certainly a standout amongst most of the celebrities in B-Town. She is always open about both her professional as well as personal life.2016 has been a hell of a ride for Kangana Ranaut with a lot of ups and downs. In the middle of all this, Kangana was in the news for her tremendously discussed affair with on-screen character Hrithik Roshan but it all came to an end when she referred him to as a ‘senseless ex’.

During an interview when she was asked about what are her plans for 2017, she said, “I will get hitched in 2017.” When she was asked about the lucky guy , she just grinned. Something’s definitely cooking!

When it comes to her professional life, she is going to come up with two blockbusters in the coming year , namely ‘Rangoon‘ and “Simran‘. Rangoon will hit the theatres on February 24, 2017.

