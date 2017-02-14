Kangana Ranaut Just ADMITTED To Being In A Relationship Again!

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Rangoon along with her co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The actress has been giving back to back interviews and is grabbing all the eyeballs over her candid and bold confessions. One thing that has evidently changed in Kangana from last year to this year is, she has become more bold, honest and vocal about her personal life. She speaks her mind and heart out and does not hesitate from revealing about anything. In fact, she roasted Karan Johar on his own couch during the shooting of Koffee With Karan.

Well, the diva has now spoken about her love life and has admitted to being in a relationship. In an interview with Bombay Times, the actress spoke about love and her thoughts are on Valentine’s Day. When asked about the same, she replied, “When I was younger, it meant a lot more. Now I don’t think it holds as much significance; you don’t wait for a Valentine to propose to you. In our age group, it unfolds differently.”

Kangana Ranaut allegedly also told the daily that she is in a relationship. She said, “Pure love exists. I am in such a relationship.” Not just that, she also added, “All my exes want to get back with me, that’s a record I hold.”

We wonder who’s Kangana Ranaut in love with. Well, there have been many times she has spoken about her marriage plans. So, has the right time arrived for the actress?