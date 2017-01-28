Kangana Ranaut Dances On A Stage Of Military Tanks In Mere Miyan Gaye England

‘Mere Miyan Gaye England,’ the latest track from the film ‘Rangoon,’ is already creating waves for its foot-tapping desi music and Kangana Ranaut‘s dramatic entertaining antics.

The visualization of the song has a unique twist to it. ‘Rangoon‘ is set against the backdrop of World War II and it is interesting to see a stage of military tanks being created and Kangana Ranaut dancing on the war tanks, exuding charm.

‘Mere Miyan Gaye England‘ has a desi appeal to it and it is entertaining to watch the feisty ‘Julia,’ dressed in Indian wear and going all out in captivating the audience with her desi thumkas on the stage made of tanks.

The song is colorful and has many dancers accompanying Kangana as she showcases her storytelling skills with endearing expressions.

Sung by Rekha Bharadwaj, music composed by Vishal Bharadwaj and lyrics penned down by the veteran Gulzar, ‘Mere Miyan Gaye England‘ is an ode to the classic ‘Mere Piya Gaye Rangoon‘ from the 1940’s era.

The ‘Rangoon‘ music album is already a hit among the audience with tracks like ‘Bloody Hell’ and ‘Yeh Ishq Hai‘ and ‘Mere Miyan Gaye England‘ is making sure of being yet another super hit song.

‘Rangoon‘ is an intense drama revolving around love, deceit and war and has a stellar star cast comprising of Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, ‘Rangoon‘ is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2017.