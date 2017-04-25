Kangana Ranaut OPENS UP Like Never Before On Being Targeted At Rangoon’s Failure!

Kangana Ranaut speaks personally about Rangoon and the entire downfall

Kangana Ranaut’s most expected scene from the film was removed and she was shocked, she said it was the most contributing one but they deleted it. In an interview with a leading news daily she says, “Can you believe they removed from the film.” (her contributing scene)

She further spoke about the movie and how she thinks she might be the reason behind its downfall, or it was the deleted scene? “I, for once, thought the film had all the ingredients to be a profitable business proposition. It [film’s failure] was heartbreaking. Before this film, every time people asked me if failure throws me back, I knew the answer was no. Do I go into a low zone? Well, this time around, I was affected. Maybe when you are bigger and grow more, both success and failure become more of your responsibility.

She further said, “I felt, Rangoon’s failure was targeted at me. Various people used that time of my life to direct their anger at me (presumably referring to Karan Johar’s reaction to her nepotism comment). I felt it was unnecessary that when I was dealing with a vulnerable phase in my career, they were hitting out at me. ‘Rangoon’ was mounted on a humungous budget and publicized around my character. When something like that doesn’t fare well, you do feel like sh*t.”

Further questioned about her views on the film’s failure overall, she said, “The last few minutes didn’t come together. We missed our shot at creating a glorious film by a small margin. It was indeed a difficult time dealing with that phase, but not as much as it might have been for a few other people involved with the project.”

Then she opened up about what could happen if the film was a success, “I am not outspoken because I feel I command a certain opening for films and enjoy a great deal of success at the movies. Even when my films don’t do as well, I don’t stop feeling strongly about issues. But I don’t use opportunities of professional hallmark to lash out at people. I will speak regardless. I notice how people start talking irrationally if your film hasn’t worked. Something tells me that if it had [worked], they would have stayed quiet.”

Kangana Ranaut is too busy focusing on the road ahead. “I have just wrapped up Simran. We will release the first poster in mid-May. I begin shooting for Manikarnika in June. My director, Krish, is in Jhansi for a recce. And the film I will direct is in the last leg of scripting,” she adds.

