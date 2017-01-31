Did Kangana Ranaut Indirectly Refer To Priyanka Chopra And Deepika Padukone As Stupid

Kangana Ranaut Has Something To Say To Priyanka Chopra And Deepika Padukone

Whenever Kangana Ranaut speaks or gives any interviews, she is sure to make headlines. The lady not known for mincing or measuring her words speaks straight out of her mind. She is not here to impress or even be politically correct.

With Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone making their Hollywood debut, an inadvertent question that all Bollywood stars have to answer is about their Hollywood aspirations. Kangana Ranaut who is gearing up for her latest release, Rangoon was asked about her Hollywood dreams. She had some strong statements to make which almost seemed like she was taking a dig at the two Bajirao Mastani actresses and aspiring ones like Sonam Kapoor.

In an explosive interview to Mid-Day, Kangana said, “It would be stupid for anyone to make the movie to the West now. Their theater business is crashing because of the influx of the digital media. Asia, on the other hand, is where Hollywood was 15 years ago. It is a lucrative time for entertainment here. These are baits that I won’t fall prey to.”

“If an American film (The Jungle Book, 2016) is doing Rs 100 crore business and not all our films are able to, we may not find adequate screens for home-bred films 10 years down the line. I am all for world cinema but it needs to be a film that brings employment and money to our country. I don’t wish to offer myself on a platter to another country,” she further added.

Well, so we know that at least there is one more person besides Kareena Kapoor Khan who will never leave the comfort of

Bollywood and look westwards.

Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon also stars Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan is releasing on February 24.