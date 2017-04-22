Here’s What Kangana Ranaut Has To Say About Sonu Nigam’s Aazan Controversy

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut expressed her views on Sonu Nigam’s recent azaan controversy that took twitter by storm.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut surely knows how to tackle media questions and she does it once again. We all know Sonu Nigam’s tweets on waking up to azaan call created a controversy. The singer tweeted about waking up to the azaan call despite not being a Muslim and also termed it as “forced religiousness.” However, Sonu Nigam later clarified that his tweets were about the loudspeakers and not about any religion.

Yesterday at the Aditya Birla Group’s ‘LIVA Creme’ launch, the Queen actor walked the ramp and later interacted with the media. During the media interaction session, Kangana Ranaut was asked to comment on the heated controversy and she had a wonderful response. While many stars chose to not react, Kangan kept her opinion on it.

The actress was asked to express her opinion about the Sonu Nigam aazan controversy. T which she said, “See I can’t speak for anyone, but I personally love aazan! When we were shooting for Tanu Weds Manu in Lucknow, I loved the sound of it (aazan), I can only speak for myself! Whatever religious activity, may it be at the gurdwara, or Bhagavad Gita, or aazan, I personally like it a lot! And, I personally like going to places of worship like masjid, temple or church! We go for a Christmas Mass too! Again, as I said, I can only speak for myself, but that’s not to say that what he’s (Sonu Nigam) saying should not be considered, whatever he said is his opinion and he should be respected for that; I think that’s the idea of bringing it to social media, isn’t it, so it should be discussed! Does that answer your question?”