Kangana Ranaut’s Sister Rangoli Crosses All Lines Of Civility

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli from the last three days has been calling names and writing bizarre things on Twitter indulging in a slander. While she claims to be taking a feminist stand, her tweets depict a different tale.

A lot of her tweets are not feminist but downright name calling. While people are asking her to maintain dignity she does not seem to be holding back.

Earlier in the day Hrithik Roshan in an elaborate social media post poured his heart out to the world for the first time ever, addressing the Kangana Ranaut issue.

In response to Hrithik’s post, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter name calling the actor for his claims.

Exhibiting civility the actor maintained dignified silence for almost 4 years, after a series of sensational interviews by Kangana her sister Rangoli left no stone returned to slander Hrithik Roshan’s name.

Kangana’s sister opted for a very undignified manner to retaliate to Hrithik’s response, dragging not just the actor but also affecting the reputation of his family.

Ever since Hrithik Roshan posted his heartfelt message, people have acknowledged the dignified move of the actor, on the other hand Rangoli has been facing backlash for her inappropriate approach towards the issue.

Most people feel feminism does not mean defaming or calling names as what Rangoli has brought it down to.