According To Media Reports, Kapil Sharma’s Show Might Be Replaced With Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum.

As earlier we reported, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is reportedly coming back with ‘Dus Ka Dum’ after eight years. If reports are anything to go by, Sony TV is planning to restart the popular game show and bring back Salman as its host.

The show, which continued only for two seasons, is reportedly coming back again and Salman Khan might host the show.

As per reports, a final meeting will take place between the channel and the star in a couple of days, and the show is expected to go on air in July. However, the actor or the channel has made no official confirmation regarding the same.

Meanwhile, reports are doing rounds that Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum may replace ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Post Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma’s fight, the TRP of The Kapil Sharma Show as well as of the channel has drastically fallen. Sunil Grover, Chandan Prabhakar, and Ali Asgar have not returned back to the show after the much public fight. However, the channel wants to regain its position on the top and if Salman Khan returns back on the channel, Sony TV is surely going to reach heights.

Nonetheless, it remains to see if the speculation turns out to be true or no. However, if Kapil’s show is being replaced, this might surely disappoint the fans as the comedian star has a huge fan following across the country. We are sure viewers might pick both the options- Salman Khan as well as Kapil Sharma.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently touring for Da-bangg concert along with other Bollywood celebrities. Salman Khan has also wrapped up the first two schedules of his upcoming film, Tiger Zinda Hai with the former girlfriend, Katrina Kaif. The film is a sequel to Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger and is going to be beyond expectation as Hollywood’s award-winning action director Tom Struthers has been roped in to choreograph the stunt sequences in the film. The film is scheduled to release this year in December!