Kapil Sharma To Shake A Leg With This Hottie In Firangi!

The comedian Kapil Sharma will be seen in his next movie ‘Firangi’ dancing with a foreign actress.

The stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma is busy shooting for his second movie ‘Firangi’. The movie is directed by Rajiv Dhingra, a close friend of Kapil Sharma. The film also stars Ishita Dutta and Monica Gill. Ishita Dutta is well known from the ‘Drishyam’ fame where she played the role of Ajay Devgn’s daughter in the action thriller.

‘Firangi’ will be the second film of Kapil Sharma. His first film ‘ Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon’ was a flop at the box office and helmed by filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan.

Maryam Zakaria is an Iranian-Swedish actress who will be seen dancing with Kapil in the movie. She was last seen dancing in the catchy Bollywood number ‘Dil Mera Muft Ka’ with Kareena Kapoor back in 2012. Maryam Zakaria was also in the movie Grand Masti.

The foreign actress told a news agency that she was excited for the offer as Kapil Sharma is her favourite. “It feels great to be part of Firangi movie. I have done a special dance song in Firangi’ movie with my favourite Kapil Sharma. This song is very special for me as after my ‘Grand Masti’ movie, I am back on the screen with a very big song,”

Maryam also revealed that she always wanted to come back to Bollywood and luckily Kapil Sharma was on the lookout for a dancer. “I worked very hard to be back in shape and I am happy to come back to Bollywood with such an amazing song. Thanks to Kapil Sharma and the director Rajiv Dhingra who felt that I was the right one for this song,”

Kapil Sharma’s comedy talk show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ was rumoured to be going off air due to low TRP’s but was renewed at the last minute. His show might even go digital with the streaming media giant Netflix. He is also looking at other major companies like Amazon and Hotstar for his show.

The actor cum comedian had shared the release date via his Instagram account. Kapil Sharma’s film ‘Firangi’ will release on November 10th this year.

Happy to announce 10th Nov 2017 for #Firangi ! Need your Blessings, Love & Support ! Thank u everyone, Love u all :)) A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma) on Aug 10, 2017 at 7:30am PDT

