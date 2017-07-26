The Kapil Sharma Show: Bharti Singh And Kiku Sharda Break Silence On Their Tiff!

There were reports of a cold war between comedians Kiku Sharda and Bharti Singh.

The Kapil Sharma Show has been in news lately for all the wrong reasons. The mid air brawl between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, half of the star cast leaving the show, the falling TRPs were among the initial shocking news.

And in the recent times, the launch of the new show ‘Drama Company’ of Kapil’s rival Krushna Abhishek, and canceling of shoots of TKSS due to Kapil’s ill health have kept the show in news. There were also reports doing the rounds of media about the two comedians of the show, Bharti Singh and Kiku Sharda not sharing a good bond on the sets. There were rumors of a cold war between the two of them.

When contacted by an online portal, both of them rubbished all such reports. Kiku was quoted saying, “There is no truth to this news. We have no clue who spreads such rumours.”

And Bharti was inquired about the same, she said, “Kiku and I share a good working relationship. And I personally share a good bond with his wife too. This news is nothing but irritating!”

Earlier also Bharti was rumoured to ditch her friend Krushna to join TKSS. On which she had said, “Firstly I was never offered Krushna’s show. So there wasn’t any chance of choosing between TKSS and Drama Company. Right now I am very happy I am going on to be a part of the Number 1 show on Indian Television.”

Bharti is going to get married very soon. She is currently in a relationship with her boyfriend Haarsh Limbachiyaa. It will probably by the end of this year, that the couple will tie the knot. The two of them had also appeared on the dance reality show for celeb couples ‘Nach Baliye’.