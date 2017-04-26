Kapil Sharma’s Show In A Real Mess, Sunidhi Chauhan Shoot CANCELLED!

Kapil Sharma is evidently facing a hard time to regain the TRP of the show but things are just not going the right way. Meanwhile, a new problem for the show has emerged.

Little did Kapil Sharma know that his fight with Sunil Grover will put his professional life into a mess. Ever since Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar, and Chandan Prabhakar have walked out of the show, things are surely not going the right way for the comedian star. Kapil has once again landed into a new trouble after singer Sunidhi Chauhan refused to appear on the show, courtesy Navjot Singh Sidhu.

As per reports, there is too much of miscommunication on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, which leads to frequent changes and cancellations of the guests. Reportedly, Sunidhi Chauhan was supposed to shoot an episode with Kapil but could not make it as the show was scheduled late night.

Spotboye.com quoted a source as saying, “A few days ago, Sunidhi confirmed her availability on The Kapil Sharma Show but later got a call that they can’t start the shoot before midnight. Sunidhi said that she is not comfortable shooting late nights since she has prior commitments. Sunidhi was clearly told that the shoot could not be held any earlier since Sidhu cannot come from Delhi before 11 30 pm and they cannot end it before 2 am.”

Adds the source, “After that call, Sunidhi was called at least twice/thrice and again the timings were changed and eventually she was told that it is not happening.”

With no other option left, the makers of the show reportedly called up actress Neena Gupta and her designer daughter Masaba Gupta. The duo got a call by Kapil’s team at 3 am. Yes, you read that right! At 3 am, requesting them to attend the show. The duo was actually asked to shoot for the episode next week but was asked to pre-pone after Sunidhi cancelled the shoot.

Neena Gupta told SpotboyE.com, “Yesterday, I got a call from them saying that we are not doing the shoot (slated for next week) with you two because Navjot Singh Sidhu is not available. Then suddenly, at 3 am, Masaba got a call that they want to shoot with us today. I told Masaba to inform them that I am unwell. Then again we got many calls from them asking if we could shoot tomorrow. We said okay, but now a few minutes ago we again got a call from them that it’s not happening.”

This is truly a messed up situation for Kapil Sharma and his show. Nevertheless, Masaba and Neena Gupta will be soon shooting for the show.

