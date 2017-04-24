The Kapil Sharma Show To Go Off-Air, Sunil Grover To Take Over?

The Kapil Sharma Show is reportedly going off-air after the fallen TRPs!

Nothing seems to be going well for the comedy king, Kapil Sharma after he fell into the ugly fight with his co-star Sunil Grover. Since then the comedian has been trying to bring back the soul of the show – Dr. Gulati but all efforts in vain!

Although The Kapil Sharma Show has completed its 100 episodes, but the TRPs of the show have fallen badly. In the beginning, the show had managed to bring good viewership but after Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar left the show, it has affected the show badly.

Now there are reports that the Sony TV channel, which currently airs the show, is in no mood to renew the contract with Kapil. If the reports of DNA are to be believed then there was a source saying, “The makers are definitely not ready to pay Rs 107 crore for a show which is getting them nothing. Kapil might negotiate but the channel heads are shocked. Either Kapil has to get back Sunil and Ali, else his show stands scrapped. The latter is most likely to happen because Grover and Asgar are not ready to budge from their stand.”

They also reported about the channel planning a new show with Sunil, saying, “They are planning to invest in Sunil now for a different show altogether. Ever since the fight happened, even rival channel Colors (who have a long standing issue with Kapil) has approached Sunil for a show but he has not signed anything. Sony has rights to his characters — Rinku bhabi and Dr Mashoor Gulati— and they also earn a chunk of money from his live shows where he performs in his avatars…So they might have a show with these characters.”

So, is The Kapil Sharma Show really going off-air?